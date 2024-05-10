 Skip to content

Harbor Captain update for 10 May 2024

7 new maps, 4 new languages

10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New maps
Bremerhaven
Port of Rotterdam
St Helens
Oslo
Gothenburg
River Docks
Grotrie Port

New languages
German
Dutch
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese

Changed files in this update

