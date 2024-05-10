May 10th V1.18 Update Notice

【Bug Fixes】

Fixed the issue where rewards could be claimed multiple times after completing the beginner's guide.

Resolved the problem of the ancestral artifact's spiritual effects not working during Ascension battles.

Fixed the issue where enhanced shoes were not increasing movement speed attributes.

Addressed the problem of the equipment attribute [When hit, 50% chance to restore 5% health] not functioning.

Fixed the issue where the potential provided by protection was not effective.

Resolved the display issue of staves showing as dual blades.

Fixed the problem of the Dustless Sword not causing damage.

Resolved the issue of misdirected visual effects for skills such as Flame Barrage.

Fixed the issue where it was impossible to quit under extreme circumstances in the martial arts competition.

Addressed the problem of damage-inducing laws attacking friendly targets.

Fixed the abnormal damage of the Giant Axe and Green Lotus Pool in the Tower of Immortals and Demons.

Fixed the ineffectiveness of the "Chasing Misfortune Scripture" heart method.

Resolved the issue of certain skill sound effects not functioning in the Tower of Immortals and Demons.

【Adjustments and Optimizations】

Adjusted the number display to show 1 when the damage is less than 1, and to not display when healing is less than 1.

Adjusted the "Bleeding" effect to cause fixed damage while being affected by the caster's attributes.