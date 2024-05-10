 Skip to content

Genesis of a Small God update for 10 May 2024

Release note 10 Mai 2024

Build 14325502 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 10:09:18 UTC

Continuing to refine the options available as seasons pass. Expand the selection with additional choices, address outstanding issues, and enhance graphics. Feel free to suggest any additional options.

