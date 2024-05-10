 Skip to content

XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 10 May 2024

Data cap adjustment

Share · View all patches · Build 14325440 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 10:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Monsters do not explode pills. You can purchase them at a pharmacy if needed
Reincarnation automatically removes equipment
Increase the maximum explosive damage to 10 times (5100% critical strike)
Spiritual power damage increased by 10 times (1000%)
Open reincarnation to 999 reincarnation
Adjusting Treasure Box Redemption

