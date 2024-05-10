1.0.27 Update - We were on the Moon... with Steve.

We know over the last months, progress on The Pit 2 slowed and we understand that would lead to reasonable concerns about its future, but the truth of the matter is that for a handful of mundane, video game industry biz reasons, we had to slow down. We never stopped, but it made regular updates less regular obviously.

Does this update mean things are now back to previous output levels? No, only because there will be a ramping up, but it does mean a lot of the things that were stressing our time are concluded, and that just means more time for The Pit 2!

TL;DR We're a smaller indie studio and sometimes as the world and industry moves around us, we have to adjust our focus a bit.

We really appreciate you all checking in and we look forward to hearing more about what loose wires you manage to find and how you like / dislike QOL additions. More to come!

Update 1.0.27

Additions

New Catwalk floor styles added.

Slash and Bite attacks now have a graphic.

Device choices added to prop interactions.

Preferred Devices added. If a device is selected in one interaction, it will become default until uses are spent or a different device is used.

Right-Click inventory Filters to sort inventory by that category.

Changes

Select cosmetic props now have per-tile custom attributes (eg: lighting - let's see if you notice)

Event log moved behind Repair Interface.

New Inventory Filters! Bio Mods and Crafting Materials.

Progress bar added to repair pop-up.

Den Mother culled from around starting areas of Forest Biome levels.

Fixes

Stacked item applied bonus bug fixed.

Equipment damage feedback not updating bug fixed.

Various Typos fixed.

Not Fixed