0.27.1 Update:
Fixes:
Issue with incorrect map during difficult and purgatory level missions
Error with enemy traits configuration
Adjustments:
Adjusted equipment costs
Additions:
Implemented character race attributes
New player guide (unfinished)
混沌勇者村 Playtest update for 10 May 2024
