我来自江湖 update for 10 May 2024

V0.5.08

Build 14325112 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 10:09:06 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

新增：
•增加触发器功能：【获取指定兑换商店的积分种类】、【商店增加商品】、【积分消耗事件】、【比较积分种类】、【玩家当前消耗的积分种类】、【玩家当前消耗的积分值】、【玩家当前兑换的物品种类】、【玩家当前兑换的物品数量】。
•兑换商店编辑器增加【积分公式】编辑项。

调整：
•调整编辑器的部分下拉列表UI。

修复：
•修复部分情况下玩家行囊中会生成物品【银钱】的问题。

