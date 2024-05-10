新增：
•增加触发器功能：【获取指定兑换商店的积分种类】、【商店增加商品】、【积分消耗事件】、【比较积分种类】、【玩家当前消耗的积分种类】、【玩家当前消耗的积分值】、【玩家当前兑换的物品种类】、【玩家当前兑换的物品数量】。
•兑换商店编辑器增加【积分公式】编辑项。
调整：
•调整编辑器的部分下拉列表UI。
修复：
•修复部分情况下玩家行囊中会生成物品【银钱】的问题。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
新增：
•增加触发器功能：【获取指定兑换商店的积分种类】、【商店增加商品】、【积分消耗事件】、【比较积分种类】、【玩家当前消耗的积分种类】、【玩家当前消耗的积分值】、【玩家当前兑换的物品种类】、【玩家当前兑换的物品数量】。
•兑换商店编辑器增加【积分公式】编辑项。
调整：
•调整编辑器的部分下拉列表UI。
修复：
•修复部分情况下玩家行囊中会生成物品【银钱】的问题。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update