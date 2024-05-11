The Travel Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14325078 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 01:26:02 UTC by Wendy

Hi everybody! Today we have a content update, adding more variation to a bunch of travel buildings which have had fairly limited options up until now.

New in this update:

Three new flight point variants! That brings us up to 2 to 5!

Bringing us from 5 to 8! Three new teleporter variants! Bringing us from 6 to 9!

Note, of course, that for each of these technologies (flight points, vehicle depots, and teleporters) you'll need to have unlocked those technologies in-game before you'll be able to access these new models and animations.

Also in this update:

Minor model fixes to a couple existing teleporter models (for example, one of them accidentally had visible interaction pads; that sort of thing)

Lots of improvements to make terrain editing more responsive.

Fixed an issue with the 'Icy' terrain type, which was causing its terrain shape to be randomised each time it was loaded. This could result in carefully arranged scenery objects in these areas being jostled vertically after each load, and monsters being briefly floating or sunken under the ground (they'd fix themselves within a minute or so, though). These things shouldn't happen any more after this build!

...and also a frankly astonishing number of minor bug fixes and general polish improvements to various editing tools!

As always, thanks so much to everybody who has provided feedback and bug reports! Next up on my list: a revamp to how game progression and technology unlocking works! More words soon. :)

