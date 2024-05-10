Blacklist Brigade - Version 0.9.9 - New Mission Update!

Added a bunch of new weapons: M60E4 light machine gun

G36C carbine

M14 DMR marksman rifle

Mini Uzi submachine gun

M93R machine pistol

USP45 pistol

Fixed a bug that caused laser sight sometimes disappear even it was switched on.

Using a suppressor decreases now weapons' mobility value instead of damage and hip fire accuracy.

Max damage drop for submachine guns is now 50% instead of 25% (shotguns and pistol drop still to 25%).

Fixed a bug that caused "buy 15 weapons" achievement unlock when bought 10 weapons.

Some adjustments in weapons stats. Most notable, increased SPAS-12 fire rate 150->250.

Improved "trigger" for single shot weapons with low rpm. Registers fire button clicks more reliable when fast clicking multiple times.

Stat modifiers from weapon loadout mobility values are now more linear without weird steps.