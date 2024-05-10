Blacklist Brigade - Version 0.9.9 - New Mission Update!

0.9.9 Patch Notes
New content:
- Added a new mission, Warehouse Wars. Another wave defense mission. This time players defend a warehouse building against enemy attack.
New features:
- Added fire mode selector. Press B key to switch between fire modes if the weapon has multiple fire modes. On gamepad press RightStickButton while aiming down sights with LeftTrigger.
- Smoke grenade's and fire extinguisher's smoke blocks now visibility between players and enemies. It also expands dynamically and should not go through walls as bad as before.
- Sniper rifles deal guaranteed 2x crit if cursor is over an enemy 1.2s, the cursor color is changed to red when ready. The idea is that players are able to single shot kill unaware enemies with weaker damage sniper rifles.
- Added 10 chemlights to player inventory. Press L key to drop.
Weapons:
-
Added a bunch of new weapons:
- M60E4 light machine gun
- G36C carbine
- M14 DMR marksman rifle
- Mini Uzi submachine gun
- M93R machine pistol
- USP45 pistol
-
Fixed a bug that caused laser sight sometimes disappear even it was switched on.
-
Using a suppressor decreases now weapons' mobility value instead of damage and hip fire accuracy.
-
Max damage drop for submachine guns is now 50% instead of 25% (shotguns and pistol drop still to 25%).
-
Fixed a bug that caused "buy 15 weapons" achievement unlock when bought 10 weapons.
-
Some adjustments in weapons stats. Most notable, increased SPAS-12 fire rate 150->250.
-
Improved "trigger" for single shot weapons with low rpm. Registers fire button clicks more reliable when fast clicking multiple times.
-
Stat modifiers from weapon loadout mobility values are now more linear without weird steps.
-
Adjusted weapons' materials to less metallic(dark) -> slightly better visible on players back and in night missions.
AI team:
- Teammates can now individually set back to follow mode by giving them another individual move command while cursor is over the player character.
- Fixed multiple issues that caused Ai teammates not always shoot back when shot at.
- Fixed an issue that caused Ai teammates consider some railings as effective covers even they are not.
- Fixed a couple of bugs that caused Ai teammates behave incorrectly when commanded by a client player in multiplayer.
Sounds:
- Improved weapon sounds by adding tail sounds for assault rifle, submachine gun, and light machine gunshots. Tails are faded out if shooting indoor.
- Added new sounds for SawedOff, and AA-12.
- Added water sounds for beach and rivers.
- Added wind sound that gets louder when climbing higher. Wind level is randomized, so sometimes it can also be heard at ground level. Higher wind also adds additional movement to foliage.
- Water and wind sounds can also be heard inside a building when near an open door or window.
- Fixed missing ship engine room ambient sound in Heavy Load mission.
- Added ambient sound for Tower Affair mission server room
Misc fixes and improvements:
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies unable to shoot at player if surprised while planting a bomb (wave defense missions).
- Fixed issues that caused ADS sometimes not correctly enabled when pressing ADS button down during doing something that temporarily disables ADS (like swapping a weapon).
- Some additional minor fixes and improvements.
