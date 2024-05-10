Pet Promotion & League Boost V0.54:

New:

System to allow Pet to be recaptured up to 10x. Doing so will give them a Promotion which increase their base bonus by 1%, it doesn't sound like but it is pretty powerful.

3 Buildings in Town which increase Expedition Token earned A#15, Reincarnation Exp A#30 and Pet Damage A#35, to allow end game to start progressing a little bit faster, more stuff coming soon.

Setting to hide Whack Popup.

Update:

League will see it's Expedition Token earned multiplied by 3.

League Pet Capture Pity will be reduced based on where Pet are found.

League will get another small rework in it's reward to make the "last" one reachable somewhere in A3-5, as well as the pet which is maybe the main reward and what players really don't want to miss, one of the first in A0 for people that dont really want to really play league feeling like it's "mandatory".

Definitly this first League won't make anyone reach A#10 "easily" within 30 days ^^ but as mentionned pretty often, this was a rushed one without a deep & long test ground on it.