First batch of bug fixes for the game!

Most of the things I could fix quickly are in this build; so crashes and simple adjustments to bosses.

What isn't in the build, and I'm very much aware of, are fixes to some of the input/controller issues people have been reporting. That will take a bit more work to figure out exactly what's going wrong, and probably a bit more sleep too.

You won't be able to play with people who are on the previous patch, so make sure everyone has updated their game!

1.0.0.1 Patch notes