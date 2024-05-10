 Skip to content

Rabbit and Steel update for 10 May 2024

1.0.0.1 Patch Notes

10 May 2024

First batch of bug fixes for the game!
Most of the things I could fix quickly are in this build; so crashes and simple adjustments to bosses.

What isn't in the build, and I'm very much aware of, are fixes to some of the input/controller issues people have been reporting. That will take a bit more work to figure out exactly what's going wrong, and probably a bit more sleep too.

You won't be able to play with people who are on the previous patch, so make sure everyone has updated their game!

1.0.0.1 Patch notes

  • Fixed crash that occurs if a player leaves while you're browsing the Inventory

  • Fixed crash that occurs if (10th class) uses a move and then quickly leaves the lobby

  • Fixed issue where petting Asha (the shopkeeper) wouldn't work correctly if you weren't playing in 16:9 resolution

  • Fixed issue where Matti (the mouse boss) used some patterns in Normal mode that were intended for Hard mode

  • Fixed issue where The Queen's Daggers used some patterns in Normal mode that were intended for Hard mode

  • Fixed issue where Ranalie (the dragon boss) would make odd movements during her phase 1 (sometimes even desyncing between players)

  • Fixed issue where the Normal mode of Merran's first phase 2 slice was using the Hard mode's number of projectiles

  • Fixed issue where the "Book of Cheats" item would list show status effects in some different places

  • Fixed issue where loot items wouldn't tell you what "Supercharge" or "Omegacharge" was

  • Fixed issue where Heavyblade Rabbit's Emerald Secondary could have a cooldown and GCD of 0, allowing it to be used without any delay

  • Adjusted numbers that appear next to your hotbar when you use certain skills to use "Charge Alpha" rather than "Player Alpha"

  • Adjusted Normal mode so that your "KO" timer has a maximum time of 30 seconds

  • Fixed a number of different typos in various different languages

