v1.7.1.0 Mini-Update

This is a bit of a "mini-update" that's basically a patch but I added some extra bonus stuff, such as a new mission for Week 7 and other goodies

The guy who made the boss music (Frogrammer) made another track for the game that was originally intended to be a miniboss theme, I decided that it went too hard so I added a completely new mission featuring a boss specifically for that song

I've also added in an option to set recruits as "Workers" in the directory, workers will stay behind at the HQ and won't appear during missions (and will provide a gem bonus for completing a mission), so if you want to whittle down the recruit pool or aren't vibing with specific recruits you can set them as workers

Also fixed some bugs and added some other extra goodies (like an 18+ exclusive recruit 😳)

v1.7.1.0 changelog

added new mission to week 7

added new recruits, alternates, and fusions

added synergy

added new chrono corp troop

added 'worker' option to directory

setting a recruit as a worker will remove them from the recruit pool and grant extra gems upon completing a mission

maximum workers scales with total recruits unlocked

minor visual changes

general bug fixes