v1.7.1.0 Mini-Update

This is a bit of a "mini-update" that's basically a patch but I added some extra bonus stuff, such as a new mission for Week 7 and other goodies
The guy who made the boss music (Frogrammer) made another track for the game that was originally intended to be a miniboss theme, I decided that it went too hard so I added a completely new mission featuring a boss specifically for that song
I've also added in an option to set recruits as "Workers" in the directory, workers will stay behind at the HQ and won't appear during missions (and will provide a gem bonus for completing a mission), so if you want to whittle down the recruit pool or aren't vibing with specific recruits you can set them as workers
Also fixed some bugs and added some other extra goodies (like an 18+ exclusive recruit 😳)
v1.7.1.0 changelog
- added new mission to week 7
- added new recruits, alternates, and fusions
- added synergy
- added new chrono corp troop
- added 'worker' option to directory
- setting a recruit as a worker will remove them from the recruit pool and grant extra gems upon completing a mission
- maximum workers scales with total recruits unlocked
- minor visual changes
- general bug fixes
- fixed lasers having weird hitboxes (finally)
- fixed sarah sometimes killing recruits when fusing
Changed files in this update