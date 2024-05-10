Patch 2 for version 1.1.4

I got my versioning all wrong in last update post, the game is now at 1.1.4 as I'm working towards the new stuff. Full patch update post will happen once I've implemented all the new events stuff, which will take much longer due to work on Disinfection :)
For now this is another small QoL patch:
- Continue Game menu now has locked days greyed out and will automatically select the highest unlocked day,
- Dolls now cannot pull coal out of the Boiler if the Boiler door is closed.
Changed files in this update