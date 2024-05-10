 Skip to content

Miami Hotel Simulator Prologue update for 10 May 2024

Small bugfix (0.11.221)

Miami Hotel Simulator Prologue update for 10 May 2024

Small bugfix (0.11.221)

Last edited 10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue with wardrobe's collider (Obrigado meu amigo.)
Fixed French word for "Clean" to "Propre" (Veuillez suggérer une meilleure traduction s'il en existe une.)
Fixed item boxes localization

Changed files in this update

Depot 1967701
  • Loading history…
