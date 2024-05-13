 Skip to content

Coltrane update for 13 May 2024

RELEASE NOTE

Share · View all patches · Build 14324626 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New C1 🚪
◦ C1 has now a new layout and serves as an arena for fights for the engine
◦ This includes also moving the quantum breach door to the front of C1 carriage

New weapon recoil 🔫
◦ Weapons have now recoil and should be far less "beamy"

Low durability weapons in contracts 👂
◦ Contracts will now start with 25% durability on weapons which is just enough for the provided ammo

T2 research 🔬
◦ It's not longer possible to buy T2 blueprints, you need to research them
◦ Research parts now spawn in the whole undercarriage

Economy 🪙
◦ It's not possible to sell raw resources anywhere but in 3rd Class
◦ Use refiners or find other means of income

Laboratory ear lottery 👂
◦ You can now get random prices for the ears in the laboratory under the botanical garden

Weapons 🔫
◦ The Vectors & Mossbergs weapons
◦ Explosives rebalance
◦ Knife lunge rebalance
◦ New minimalistic crosshair on pistols and rifles

Setup and balance
◦ Garbage bags both as source of penance and disgusting treasure can be now found in all carriages
◦ Meganodes have double the HP
◦ Refining is now slower, better setup a set of refiners
◦ New and better setup for no build zones

