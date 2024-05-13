RELEASE NOTE

• New C1 🚪
◦ C1 has now a new layout and serves as an arena for fights for the engine
◦ This includes also moving the quantum breach door to the front of C1 carriage
• New weapon recoil 🔫
◦ Weapons have now recoil and should be far less "beamy"
• Low durability weapons in contracts 👂
◦ Contracts will now start with 25% durability on weapons which is just enough for the provided ammo
• T2 research 🔬
◦ It's not longer possible to buy T2 blueprints, you need to research them
◦ Research parts now spawn in the whole undercarriage
• Economy 🪙
◦ It's not possible to sell raw resources anywhere but in 3rd Class
◦ Use refiners or find other means of income
• Laboratory ear lottery 👂
◦ You can now get random prices for the ears in the laboratory under the botanical garden
• Weapons 🔫
◦ The Vectors & Mossbergs weapons
◦ Explosives rebalance
◦ Knife lunge rebalance
◦ New minimalistic crosshair on pistols and rifles
• Setup and balance ✅
◦ Garbage bags both as source of penance and disgusting treasure can be now found in all carriages
◦ Meganodes have double the HP
◦ Refining is now slower, better setup a set of refiners
◦ New and better setup for no build zones
