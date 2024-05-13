RELEASE NOTE

Share · View all patches · Build 14324626 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy

• New C1 🚪

◦ C1 has now a new layout and serves as an arena for fights for the engine

◦ This includes also moving the quantum breach door to the front of C1 carriage

• New weapon recoil 🔫

◦ Weapons have now recoil and should be far less "beamy"

• Low durability weapons in contracts 👂

◦ Contracts will now start with 25% durability on weapons which is just enough for the provided ammo

• T2 research 🔬

◦ It's not longer possible to buy T2 blueprints, you need to research them

◦ Research parts now spawn in the whole undercarriage

• Economy 🪙

◦ It's not possible to sell raw resources anywhere but in 3rd Class

◦ Use refiners or find other means of income

• Laboratory ear lottery 👂

◦ You can now get random prices for the ears in the laboratory under the botanical garden

• Weapons 🔫

◦ The Vectors & Mossbergs weapons

◦ Explosives rebalance

◦ Knife lunge rebalance

◦ New minimalistic crosshair on pistols and rifles

• Setup and balance ✅

◦ Garbage bags both as source of penance and disgusting treasure can be now found in all carriages

◦ Meganodes have double the HP

◦ Refining is now slower, better setup a set of refiners

◦ New and better setup for no build zones