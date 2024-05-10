Icarus Week 127 Update | Foliage Regeneration

Welcome to week 127.
This week we’re completing our project clinic, with a bunch more improvements, tweaks and content additions.
For those unfamiliar with what a project clinic is, read our post from last week which goes into more detail.
We’re also introducing a performance improvement this week, focusing on late-game stutters and looking at the root cause of some of these instances.
Next week we hope to further improve late-game performance, and we’ll be returning to our regular update cadence so jump in and have a read of all the changes we’ve got for you this week.
Notable Improvements
- Collision with small foliage / small trees has been removed allowing players and creatures to walk through them which makes traversal through the world feel a lot better.
- Fixed a massive stutter that was occurring when opening crafting menus, this has now been optimized to ensure a much smoother experience
- Improved first-person and third-person interactions with objects placed in the light slot when the object is emitting light
- Arctic Moa can now use all saddles present in the creature comforts DLC
- Adding stats for digging yield on shovels and properly scaled shovel resource yield and item wear
- Increased the amount of dirt collected with the shovel
- Fixes to CRYSTAL quest so the quest now works with some recent item changes
This Week: Late Game Hitch Improvements
We’ve been investigating some of the root causes of late-game hitches. As you mine more resources, chop more logs, build larger bases and level up and move around faster, all this data grows and short hitches or stutters can start to build up - typically late in the game after many hours of game time.
Our investigation uncovered a few key culprits.
A key cause is to do with how we optimize objects such as trees, rocks and plants in the game. In their untouched natural state they're well optimized simple objects that we call 'imposter' objects.
Once you start mining, chopping or interacting with them the game remembers their altered ‘state’ and what you did to them. As you move back and forth across the map, these objects are loaded and unloaded constantly.
Burning and burnt trees were a major culprit of these loading hitches. Burnt trees are permanent modified objects, not simple optimized imposter objects, so these load in and out when you enter an area.
To address this we've stopped recording the trees burnt state. When you reload a saved game, all trees will load back in irrespective of their burnt status and items like foliage will not check to see whether they've been harvested previously or not. This does affect balance, but we felt like addressing the stuttering was a higher priority. We also noticed internally this brought some life back to our bases, as I'm sure prospectors are used to the area immediately surrounding their base getting clear-cut of bushes and resources and losing some of that natural look.
Fibre Foliage Respawn Setting
These can be accessed in the settings menu if you are hosting the game yourself or for dedicated servers set in the command line or ServerSetting.ini.
OpenWorldFibreRespawn=True ```
This setting will restore all the fibrous plants in the world to fully-grown plants that can be collected again when you revisit them later. Plus they will become more optimised imposter objects again. This means less save data, less area reloading, a more consistent environment and a bit more fibre to gather. This only affects plants that provide fibre, fibrous seeds and sticks not resources such as fruit/vegetables.
_**Note: This option will not restore in a small area around where you have placed your buildings, so if you have collected resources before placing down floors those changes will stay permanently.**_
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38036764/04fa78e26a5a18bb16e69ec3e6c998e4eb1aa379.png)
---
### This Week: Project Clinic Part II - Highlights
The second week of our Project Clinic has now concluded and we’ve got our last round of associated fixes, tweaks, additions and improvements:
##### More Medicines
We have performed an additional pass of medicines as they have become more important since last week's afflictions duration update. We have created several new items to help with this.
Vitamins crafted at the chemistry bench will provide resistance when ingested against basic wounds, poisons and extreme temperature escalation conditions such as frostbite, heatstroke, hyperthermia, and hypothermia.
Survival Kits can be crafted at the medicine bench which allows the curing of wounds, deep wounds, frostbite and overheating, providing all the benefits of the basic bandages, and suture kits in one item.
Xigo Quick-Fix Kits can be purchased from the workshop and will heal almost any injury but will not provide any resistance - a good emergency item to have on hand.
There is also a new medical bag that can be crafted on the textiles bench which allows you to store all your medicines in one place without taking up any extra inventory slots.
In addition to the new items, we have also done a small balance on vaccines that can be purchased from the workshop. Their prices and durations have been altered to better fit the current state of the game.
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38036764/831d3ffee1e4df6923b8acfeb906ad978ee614ff.png)
##### Platinum Lighting Rod
Something that we have wanted to add since the introduction of batteries is a lightning rod which would conduct lighting strikes and charge your batteries and provide a quick burst of power to your network. So we came up with the new Platinum Lighting Rod. Now you can protect your base and receive a big influx of energy at the same time.
##### Dirt Expanded
After adding the dirt foundations last week, many community members requested a dirt corner piece to help their aesthetics and to build nice ramps. So we have added it and just like the other pieces it will break instantly if it does not collide with the terrain.
We have also added dirt to some recipes as it felt like a natural fit - namely crop plots and fertilizers.
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38036764/3abce9a31bc412f3c705569f7609f75ba1df52bd.png)
##### Charging Station
Last but not least, we've added a charging station for small handheld devices. This is a new object crafted on the fabricator and is now a requirement for recharging flashlights - which are no longer an unlimited light source but will require recharging. On initial crafting of a flashlight, it will come with a full energy charge, but when they run out they will need to be recharged at the charging station.
We have many other devices that we want to use this system with, with the flashlight being the first.
##### Farming Carts
We have made some additions to farming carts to bring them more in line with the game economy. One such change is the massive reduction of water cost when using the watering cart as it was consuming far too much water to be effective. The other small change made is that the seeding cart now requires dirt for the dirt mounds to be created alongside the seeds being planted.
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38036764/aa4a02b4746f1a9c67a482972aa241064d428301.png)
---
### Next Week: Back to Normal
With the conclusion of our project clinic, we’ll be returning to our regularly scheduled updates from next week. The project clinic has given us an incredible amount of improvements and tweaks, and this patch along with the last one have been considerably larger and more time-intensive, something not sustainable in the long term.
We’ll be returning to a more balanced cadence which will still deliver smaller weekly content updates, while working on the larger changes in the background, the next of which we hope to announce soon.
---
### Next Week: Hitching Improvements Part 2: Rocks
We were hoping to include this in this weeks update but had to pull it at the last minute, so once we've worked out the last couple of kinks we can include the next phase of our plan to address late-game hitching. Similar to the issue this week with burnt trees, the game tracks the state of rock voxels and has to restore these as you move around the map. We'll go into more details on this change in next weeks update post.
---
---
### Changelog v2.2.2.122731
##### New Content
* Default LargeStonesRespawn and OpenWorldFibreRespawn to true. Remove -ForceFLODReset and -ForceFLODVoxelReset commandline options (Use ServerSettings.ini LargeStonesRespawn, OpenWorldFibreRespawn for dedi).
* Adding in Single Lights and unlocking from talent tree
* Adding a Medical Satchel at T2 which is a bag similar to the seed pouch for storing medical supplies
* Adding a Dressing at T3 which heals basic wounds, frostbite / frostnip, heatstroke / head exhaustion
* Adding Vitamins at T4 which provides resistances to wounds, poison, hyper/hypothermia, frostnip & heatstroke
* Adding a workshop Quick-fix kit which heals almost anything
* Added BLD_Ramp_CurvedCorner_Dirt, as well as removed some irrelivant materails for other dirt buildables
* Adding Dirt Corner Piece Datatable Setup / Blueprint point / Icon etc
* Adding Icon Images for the Dressing and workshop dressing and workshop dressing pack items
* Swapping workshop dressing item to be the bundle in the workshop
* Fixing shovel stat yield and wear calculations (they where backwards)
* Remove setting to restore trees in Open World - restore is for fibrous plants only. Tweak deployable sweep test when restoring. For summary dedi can use -ForceFLODReset (plants) -ForceFLODVoxelReset (large rocks)
* Added separate light meshes to BP, as well as materials for the different light states, OFF, ON_Green, ON_Yellow, ON_Red
* Adding in lights to show object charge state on the power charger
* Slightly slowed charge rate on charger as it was slightly too fast
* Tweak foliage sweep test when restoring foliage in outposts
* Fixing Charging Station Recipe so it is now craftable on the fabricator
* Added Flatbread Dough to Kitchen Bench (T3)
* Fixing In World Tooltip for the Chargin Device being in a bad location
* Fixed recipe search box not working after using it for the first time (per interaction)
* Adding charging station, start, loop and end audio and blueprint implementation
* Fixed buggy mount movement when riding a mount in 'Follow' movement mode as a client
* Adding generic inventory bag open sound to be used for opening seed pouch and medicinal bag. Swapping from more specific seed pouch sound bag
* Enable large rock respawn as a setting option for host
* Add a setting option to restore trees and fiber plants in Open World
* Adding inventory open bag event to correct audio bus
* Increased dirt yield when digging with a shovel
* Adding stats for digging yield, effects, snow, dirt and sand
* Adding new digging yield stats to current and unreleased shovels
* Properly scaling digging yield and shovel durability loss so they are defined by stats
##### Fixed
* Changing small trees foliage collision from "Foliage" to "FoliageOverlap", allowing players and creatures to walk through them, this will stop many collision issues
* CRYSTAL: Fixed crafting cocoa quest step to track new modifier version.
* Adjusted the size of the fracture chunks for Dirt Frame and Ramp to be smaller
* Improved ray cast when selecting creatures when applying medicine with right click
* Adding distance checks when bandaging creatures so you can't run away and give them medicine while on the other side of a building
* Drone explosion no longer guarentees killing nearby targets, dealing a maximum of 80% of current hp damage
* Fixed Tamed creature damage reduction being multiplicitive rather than additive
* Increased Overflow Bag item count to factor extra pockets alterations, ensuring no items are lost on the largest inventories
* Stopped Wood Burner from setting players alight
* Allowed Wood Burner placement under flat roofs
* Added snap locations to T3 Medicine Bench
* Fixed Material Processor having an unused fuel slot
* Fixed frosted wall light texture not swapping so it doesn't look on when it actually is
* Fix Consume Stack (Oxite, Food, Water)
* Removed Fire Setting Capsule from the wood burner
* Fixed Frosted Light Recipes so they can be crafted correctly
* Fixing issue where the SMPL3 downed drone mission would kill mounts and tames
* Fixed a bug where the spoil time wouldnt display seconds when below 2 minutes
* Adjusting Wood Burner Recipes so it has lower tier ingrediants
* Adjustment of fireplace, pot belly stove and wood burner weights
* Arctic Moa's now can use all Creature Comforts Saddles
* Crop plots now require dirt to craft
* Basic Fertalizer is also requires dirt to craft
* Updating Virtual Stats to include the Overheating Affliction Resistance stat
* Fixed a number of typos and edited item descriptions for clarity
* Reduced the amount of water the cart uses from 10000 units per dirt mound to 100.
* Changed plough cart to only create mounds when the cart has the dirt resource added to it
* Reduced lag time when opening up crafting menus by pre-filtering recipes before constructing their widgets
* Adjusted position of mount light offset for most mounts.
* Removed debug sphere from some lights
* Fixed bug where certain lights weren't centred correctly in first-person.
* Fixed bug where certain lights in third person were being affected by player animation too much.
* Wood Rag Torch's flame mesh no longer casts shadows.
* Individual equippable light sources can now specify an attachment offset in third and first person views
* Adding consume multivitamin pills audio, event and data table entry
* Fixed BEAST granting bestiary progress to host instead of using player
* Fixed other Aluminium building piece recipes that require Aluminium Ingots, again
* Fixed internal names use in Dressing Kit modifier
* Update Heat/Cold Bandage modifiers and descriptions to mention both modifiers they remove
* Updated dirt building placement so corners are more easily placed onto ramps
* Updated default depth of initial placement of dirt building pieces
* Update caching values for building pieces outside check to optimize snow storms
* Adding correct animation and data table setup for dressing kit to play audio when healing using it
UMG_ItemStats instances are now only initialised when first made visible (instead of when constructed)
* Seeding cart will now add seeds to dirt mounds when walking over them and not just when they create the dirt mound itself
* Adding Platinum Lightning Rod, Recipe, Icon, Item Setup etc, when struct if connected to a power network it will funnel the lightning into the network providing short burst of power and filling up batteries attached
* GENESIS: Added fall damage reduction to Dribbo
##### Future Content
* Added art assets for T3 and T4 prime Filleting benches to the project. Will add to BP and DT once they have been made
* Added BLD_Frame_Pillar_Glass with DM, as well as added meshes to BP
* Added DEP_LightningRod_Platinum and DEP_LightningRod_Platinum_Damaged
* Added Kit version of BLD_Frame_Pillar_Concrete, along with DM and Limestone materials. also made a designe change to bring it more in line with all other concrete wall pieces
* Added subtitles for Null Sector Log Entries
* Adjusted spider speed to match the run/walk/sprint animations. Added spider health/melee dmg curves
Changed files in this update