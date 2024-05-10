Icarus Week 127 Update | Foliage Regeneration

Welcome to week 127.

This week we’re completing our project clinic, with a bunch more improvements, tweaks and content additions.

For those unfamiliar with what a project clinic is, read our post from last week which goes into more detail.

We’re also introducing a performance improvement this week, focusing on late-game stutters and looking at the root cause of some of these instances.

Next week we hope to further improve late-game performance, and we’ll be returning to our regular update cadence so jump in and have a read of all the changes we’ve got for you this week.

Notable Improvements

Collision with small foliage / small trees has been removed allowing players and creatures to walk through them which makes traversal through the world feel a lot better.

Fixed a massive stutter that was occurring when opening crafting menus, this has now been optimized to ensure a much smoother experience

Improved first-person and third-person interactions with objects placed in the light slot when the object is emitting light

Arctic Moa can now use all saddles present in the creature comforts DLC

Adding stats for digging yield on shovels and properly scaled shovel resource yield and item wear

Increased the amount of dirt collected with the shovel

Fixes to CRYSTAL quest so the quest now works with some recent item changes

This Week: Late Game Hitch Improvements

We’ve been investigating some of the root causes of late-game hitches. As you mine more resources, chop more logs, build larger bases and level up and move around faster, all this data grows and short hitches or stutters can start to build up - typically late in the game after many hours of game time.

Our investigation uncovered a few key culprits.

A key cause is to do with how we optimize objects such as trees, rocks and plants in the game. In their untouched natural state they're well optimized simple objects that we call 'imposter' objects.

Once you start mining, chopping or interacting with them the game remembers their altered ‘state’ and what you did to them. As you move back and forth across the map, these objects are loaded and unloaded constantly.

Burning and burnt trees were a major culprit of these loading hitches. Burnt trees are permanent modified objects, not simple optimized imposter objects, so these load in and out when you enter an area.

To address this we've stopped recording the trees burnt state. When you reload a saved game, all trees will load back in irrespective of their burnt status and items like foliage will not check to see whether they've been harvested previously or not. This does affect balance, but we felt like addressing the stuttering was a higher priority. We also noticed internally this brought some life back to our bases, as I'm sure prospectors are used to the area immediately surrounding their base getting clear-cut of bushes and resources and losing some of that natural look.

Fibre Foliage Respawn Setting

These can be accessed in the settings menu if you are hosting the game yourself or for dedicated servers set in the command line or ServerSetting.ini.