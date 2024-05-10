Weekly Update 1.0I

The first weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here! As always, if you find and bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks.

Change List:

Add tentacle locations to map

More descriptive Orb of the Cautious item description

Fix bugged interaction between Buster Katana and Snake Tooth Necklace

Add missing item lore: Gelatenous Goo, Wooden Shield, Clockwork Spring, Twin Humanities

Fix Orb Puzzle cheese

Remove some strange password possibilities

Rename Possesed Music Box -> Possessed Music Box

Rename Poison Cloud Charm -> Poison Cloud

Remove Fire Sprite double explosion on death

Fallen General now immune to Nightwing Cloak

Element Essences are now labeled as Impure for clarity

Remove camel casing in Greg's store

Internal bug fixes