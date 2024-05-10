Weekly Update 1.0I

The first weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here! As always, if you find and bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks.
Change List:
- Add tentacle locations to map
- More descriptive Orb of the Cautious item description
- Fix bugged interaction between Buster Katana and Snake Tooth Necklace
- Add missing item lore: Gelatenous Goo, Wooden Shield, Clockwork Spring, Twin Humanities
- Fix Orb Puzzle cheese
- Remove some strange password possibilities
- Rename Possesed Music Box -> Possessed Music Box
- Rename Poison Cloud Charm -> Poison Cloud
- Remove Fire Sprite double explosion on death
- Fallen General now immune to Nightwing Cloak
- Element Essences are now labeled as Impure for clarity
- Remove camel casing in Greg's store
- Internal bug fixes
Changed files in this update