 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shell of a King update for 10 May 2024

Weekly Update 1.0I

Share · View all patches · Build 14324363 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here! As always, if you find and bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks.
Change List:

  • Add tentacle locations to map
  • More descriptive Orb of the Cautious item description
  • Fix bugged interaction between Buster Katana and Snake Tooth Necklace
  • Add missing item lore: Gelatenous Goo, Wooden Shield, Clockwork Spring, Twin Humanities
  • Fix Orb Puzzle cheese
  • Remove some strange password possibilities
  • Rename Possesed Music Box -> Possessed Music Box
  • Rename Poison Cloud Charm -> Poison Cloud
  • Remove Fire Sprite double explosion on death
  • Fallen General now immune to Nightwing Cloak
  • Element Essences are now labeled as Impure for clarity
  • Remove camel casing in Greg's store
  • Internal bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2384131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link