Release 37 - Patch 2

This is the first significant patch since the silent release of Skirmish AI that was made last Saturday, May 4.
- Fixing end of match problems for players having non-Western characters in their names, causing servers to not recycle
- Broken sandbox functionality when Include picking was unchecked (such as Rocket blast indicator not being displayed)
- Sandbox main menu button clarified and moved out of the single-player panel, back to it’s old location bottom-right
- Sandbox auto-toggling now also working for the special “first pick” in the final phase
- Credits to our translation heroes now in both english and native
- Temporary hotfix for single-player erroneously requiring an internet connection
Best
Basantos
