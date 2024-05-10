 Skip to content

Line War update for 10 May 2024

Release 37 - Patch 2

Release 37 - Patch 2

Last edited 10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the first significant patch since the silent release of Skirmish AI that was made last Saturday, May 4.

  • Fixing end of match problems for players having non-Western characters in their names, causing servers to not recycle
  • Broken sandbox functionality when Include picking was unchecked (such as Rocket blast indicator not being displayed)
  • Sandbox main menu button clarified and moved out of the single-player panel, back to it’s old location bottom-right
  • Sandbox auto-toggling now also working for the special “first pick” in the final phase
  • Credits to our translation heroes now in both english and native
  • Temporary hotfix for single-player erroneously requiring an internet connection

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Line War Content Depot 1309611
