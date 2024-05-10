Release 37 - Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 14324209 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This is the first significant patch since the silent release of Skirmish AI that was made last Saturday, May 4.

Fixing end of match problems for players having non-Western characters in their names, causing servers to not recycle

Broken sandbox functionality when Include picking was unchecked (such as Rocket blast indicator not being displayed)

Sandbox main menu button clarified and moved out of the single-player panel, back to it’s old location bottom-right

Sandbox auto-toggling now also working for the special “first pick” in the final phase

Credits to our translation heroes now in both english and native

Temporary hotfix for single-player erroneously requiring an internet connection

Best

Basantos