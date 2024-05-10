 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Street Legal 1: REVision update for 10 May 2024

Update May.10.2024: Traffic Shuffle!

Share · View all patches · Build 14324198 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Music player

  • Fixed driving sections not remembering music selection.
  • Added the following music selection options: Manual, Cycle, Shuffle.
  • Fixed music volume not saving if adjusted via hotkeys rather than options menu.

Misc

  • Added option: "Lightweight Traffic";
    Enabling it will reduce the mass of traffic cars to 1/20th of normal, just like the "MRPLOW" cheat! Enable it to allow for more competitive racing without turning Valo into a silent wasteland!
  • Added a Steam achievement for bumping 25 traffic cars with the above option enabled.
  • More generous radius for the 'remove nearest part' Garage function.
  • Fixed "scxconvert" console command crashing the game.
  • Undocumented from previous update: Fixed game crash upon finishing a race with a lost transmission, but the engine still present.

More to come! Stay tuned! :)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Street Legal Content Depot 1571281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link