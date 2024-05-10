Update May.10.2024: Traffic Shuffle!

Music player
- Fixed driving sections not remembering music selection.
- Added the following music selection options: Manual, Cycle, Shuffle.
- Fixed music volume not saving if adjusted via hotkeys rather than options menu.
Misc
- Added option: "Lightweight Traffic";
Enabling it will reduce the mass of traffic cars to 1/20th of normal, just like the "MRPLOW" cheat! Enable it to allow for more competitive racing without turning Valo into a silent wasteland!
- Added a Steam achievement for bumping 25 traffic cars with the above option enabled.
- More generous radius for the 'remove nearest part' Garage function.
- Fixed "scxconvert" console command crashing the game.
- Undocumented from previous update: Fixed game crash upon finishing a race with a lost transmission, but the engine still present.
More to come! Stay tuned! :)
Changed files in this update