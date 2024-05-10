『HEART of CROWN Online』Ver1.0.4patch note&New Card Introduct・Supply Replacement

Revision Details

・Updated the princess overview screen to display descriptions for princesses who have already been backed.

・Adjusted the timing of discarding cards to be simultaneous when using "Glamour Witch."

・Implemented measures to address issues with game startup failures.

*If you experience a similar issue, please report it again.

・ Corrected some English texts.

・ Added some new visual effects.

・ Fixed other bugs.

・ Improved UI and operability.

・ Added new cards.

New Card Introduction

『Gossipy Duchess』

This card allows you to perform a unique attack by discarding SUCCESSION cards that are set in your opponent's Domain when you set this card in your own Domain.

Even if you declare "Coronation," if the score drops below 20 points due to this card's effect, the "Coronation" will be canceled.

Since only "Duke," "Senator," and "Royal Maid" can be discarded by this card's effect, it is also effective to actively target other SUCCESSION cards and rare cards available in the market.

Replaced the supply for both CPU and online matches.

After the update, these will be the 5 supplies.

The next replacement is scheduled for May 17th.