Share · View all patches · Build 14324091 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

today we got some news too. ːsteamhappyː

New

Coin pick up visualization



New Passive "Crack Checkpoint Egg and get Coins"





Bug Fix

In-game inventory showed coin value 0 until the player picked up the first coin.

If you find a bug or if you just want to chat about the game then you can join my discord.

https://discord.gg/VCsg3jEr

Happy jumping ːsteamhappyː