Guns&Fights changes and Cheats menu

Headbanger
- Increased explosion radius by 30%
- Explosion triggers on any headshot (previously only on head exploding shots)
- Bullet penetrates up to 2 enemies (3 enemies can be hit by one shot)
- Increased bullet damage
Heavy Rifle
- Now uses explodable projectiles that explodes on impact
- Projectile speed lowered
Level 5 big arena fight (where you find the Headbanger)
- Changed layout by adding some walls to lower level and changed floors on upper level
- Added more jump pads including the ones that push you to other side of arena
- Added poisonous clouds to lower level
- Added portals between lower and upper level
- Overall now it's harder to run in circles from enemies on lower level, but to not get stuck by horde there are now portals to upper level. And it's easier to shot enemies/get hit by them while being on upper level
Level 5 final boss fight
- Added melee attack reload time for bosses
- Reduced melee attack radius for bosses
- Now damage boosters are spawned in place of dead bosses
- Now final portal is shown once you kill bosses even if many enemies are still alive
- After killing bosses, all enemies will fall back to defend portal from player
Added cheats menu
-
Auto heal per second (I think that invincibility is too boring)
-
Damage multiplier
-
Gore impulse multiplier (not affecting achievements)
-
Infinite ammo
-
Unlock all guns
-
- Cheats menu are available via pause menu when player completed current level on HARD difficulty OR via some action in pause menu
- Level always starts with cheats disabled, even if cheats was enabled in previous level
- HARD achievements are disabled when any cheat is active except "Gore impulse multiplier"
Misc
- Fixed ability to jump out of level 2
- Fixed ability to fly out of level 5 if player hit by boss while being in air
- Fixed Headbanger key remapping didn't work
- Made checkboxes in UI more visible
- Fixed level 5 achievement typo
Special thanks to JarekTheGamingDragon for his awesome review video from where I mainly took inspiration for this update
