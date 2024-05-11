UPDATE #114 New arcade game & new emote!

◈𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 ◈

This week, we released a new arcade game: Territoryio.

In this game, you must walk around to change the ground's color for your own, while avoiding walking on other players' colors or you will die and all your color will disapear.

The winner of this game will be the one who painted the most cells on the ground with their color at the end of the game.

We released a new emote: /flowers, to gift a bouquet to someone or to yourself, because you deserve it!

To unlock this new emote you need to have at least 112 stars in the Star Milestones.

For mother's day, this week's challenge requires you to prepare a lot of bouquets of flowers and to bring them in a crate. In order to progress on the challenge and gain some XP, simply gather flowers all around the map and once your bouquet is big enough, bring it to the crate!

How it works:

Unlock the Weekly Challenge table in the Star Milestone.

Place it whenever you start a map and it will record your challenge progress while you play.

You need to place it every time you start a map for it to record.

Watch your numbers grow and make sure to complete the target score before Friday.