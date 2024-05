Share · View all patches · Build 14324016 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy

2024/5/10 Update details.

If title shows ver.EA_2865, the game is updated.

▼ Fixed items.

1,The weapon "Dark Dustpan" has been added.

It can be purchased from Shop.

2,A function to check the status of weapon enhancement has been added to the weapon enhancement screen.

3,Effects of some weapons have been changed.

Subject: Quaker and Combustor series

4,Fixed a problem in which the Shield Device shield was not restored.