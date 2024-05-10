- Added new animated face texture
- New face shader
- Changed angel and spandex suit model
- Changed shader for angel and spandex suit
- Fixed quest giver dropped bible
- Fixed shoulder bending and clipping
FOG update for 10 May 2024
New Animated Face Texture
