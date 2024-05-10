 Skip to content

FOG update for 10 May 2024

New Animated Face Texture

Share · View all patches · Build 14323881 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy

  • Added new animated face texture
  • New face shader
  • Changed angel and spandex suit model
  • Changed shader for angel and spandex suit
  • Fixed quest giver dropped bible
  • Fixed shoulder bending and clipping

