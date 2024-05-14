New Prizes on the NosWheel

Share · View all patches · Build 14323869 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 09:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Fortuna has news for you! There are lots of great new prizes up for grabs on the NosWheel that you can put to good use on your adventures. Spin the wheel today and see if fortune favours you!

Wait until the wheel stops and you see what great surprise awaits you. Even if you’re already a NosWheel veteran, it’s worth a try because Fortuna’s breath of fresh air has brought brand-new prizes.

Face the challenge, let the NosWheel decide your fate and win wonderful prizes. Happy spinning and may fortune be with you!

Main Prizes

New: Dragon Warrior Purrcival

Dragon Warrior Purrcival Wood Elf Archer Forga

Floral Weapon Skin Chest

Laser Weapon Skin Chest

Retro Wings Random Box

Large Dino Bundle

... and much more!

Further Prizes

20x Large Lump of Gold + 500 NosDollars

Angel’s Feather

Fluffy Bally

Mother Nature’s Rune Pack

Rusty Robby

5x Equipment Protection Scroll

... and much more!

About Dragon Warrior Purrcival

Effects

7% chance of applying the Solid Armour buff while defending.

40% chance to reduce all incoming attack damage by 80% while defending.

Player Buff: Dragon Warrior Purrcival’s Blessing

15% chance of an item dropping a second time when a defeated monster drops an item.

All attacks are increased by 10%

+10% champion XP earned

Skill: Spinning Spout

Effects enemies within a radius of 4 fields.

Increases melee attack by 400.

Increases water element by 250.

Applies the Dracophobia debuff, which reduces enemy defence by 30%.

Buff: Solid Armour

Absorbs 30% of your max HP as damage.

20% of the damage is reflected back onto the enemy when defending.

Restores 5% HP every 2 seconds.

Remember you’ve got to spin it to win it!

The NosTale Team