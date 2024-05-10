Discount Incoming! Community Items & 5.10 Update Announcement

Greetings, dear agents!

We’ve just released a new update, fixing various issues that have impacted your gameplay experience. You can find detailed update information in the patch notes below. Plus, mark your calendars for our upcoming week-long Discount, offering 18% OFF from May 11 to May 18, with trading cards and points shop items available at the same time. Should you encounter any bugs or issues post-update, please don't hesitate to join our official Discord and report them. Your feedback is invaluable, and we're committed to promptly addressing any concerns you may have. Thank you for your continued patience and support.

[New Additions]

1.Trading cards and points shop items will be available at 17:00 (GMT) on May 10.

●11 new trading cards.

●New Steam points shop items: 3 animated avatars, 3 avatar frames, 10 profile backgrounds, 7 mini-profile backgrounds, 6 animated stickers and 10 emoticons.

[Fixes]

1.Fixed an issue where entering and then skipping cutscenes while skill animation is still being played may cause the cutscene to freeze.

2.Fixed an SFX glitch when Mendo in Stealth Mode uses the skill “Silencing Strike”.

3.Fixed an issue in Chapter 2, Act 6: Approach: Bonus Objective “Pick up all supplies” doesn’t include the supply in the lower middle part of the map.

4.Fixed an issue in Chapter 4: Dead End: Map Details in Preparation Phase contains redundant “Marzanna” Unmanned Drone(s).

5.Fixed an issue in Chapter 4: Midnight Stratagem: Shrike Mitotic Specimen may have wrong patrol route after allied units got spotted.

6.Fixed an issue in Chapter 5, Act 3: Die Another Day Phase 3: Mendo using ultimate skill “Mechanical Rampage” could cause the game to stuck.

7.Fixed an issue when directly entering the main menu of “Bakery Girl 2092R” mode after starting the game may cause controllers to stop working.

8.Fixed an issue where accessory “Suppressor” is not functioning in “Bakery Girl 2092R”.

9.Fixed an issue in “Bakery Girl 2092R”: After the opening cutscene of Chapter 3: Escape from Death, the “Skip” button may remain visible.

10.Fixed an issue when entering Phase 7 of “Bakery Girl 2092R” Chapter 8: Truth of Betrayal, units may overlap.

11.Fixed some art asset errors.

12.Fixed some text errors.