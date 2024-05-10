Extra Play Test for ASURAJANG

We will be holding an ឵Extra Play Test for ASURAJANG this Friday.

឵Time & Date: May 10th, (Fri.) 19:00~23:00 (GMT+9)

឵Server: Korea

This availability of the test is guaranteed only for specific regions as it is being held for testing purposes.

If you are connecting from a region other than Korea and Japan, you may experience connection and translation issues.

Thank you for patience and understanding.

The ASURAJANG team has been working hard to participate in the June 2024 Edition of STEAM Next Fest.

We will be holding an Extra Play Test to allow our Asura Community to participate in our dev tests.

We are aware that many of you in the Asura Community are excited to see how much has changed since the last CBT,

so we are providing an opportunity for players to play ASURAJANG before STEAM Next Fest.

You can play with the devs in this Extra Play Test and experience the improvements in the latest build!

※ The Extra Play Test build is still under development. Some menus and features may not be available and changes may be made in future builds.

※ Officially supported languages for this build are limited to Korean and Japanese.

English, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese translations are currently under progress,

and will be available in the STEAM Next Fest build.

※ Some Asuras do not have voice lines yet. These will also be added for the STEAM Next Fest build.

※ The above schedule is subject to change or cancellation due to the studio's circumstances.