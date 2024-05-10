Share · View all patches · Build 14323628 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 05:59:11 UTC by Wendy

🛡️🎮 Developer Update: Patch 1.6.1 for Lust & Legends Now Available! 🎮🛡️

Greetings Adventurers!

We're excited to announce the release of Patch 1.6.1 for Lust & Legends, packed with fixes and improvements based on your valuable feedback! This patch addresses several critical issues that were preventing users from completing the Weapon Crafting quest, ensuring a smoother gameplay experience for all.

Here's what you can expect from Patch 1.6.1:

Fixed Weapon Crafting Quest Placement: We've resolved the placement of required quest items for the Weapon Crafting quest, allowing players to progress without any obstacles. Button Mapping Changes: Based on your requests, we've made some button mapping changes, including the addition of using the 'esc' key to bring up the in-game pause and save menu for easier navigation. Remastered Barmaid Intro Video: We've remastered the Barmaid intro video for better playback quality and added a captivating soundtrack to enhance your immersion in the world of Lust & Legends.

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the players who alerted us to these bugs and issues. Your feedback is invaluable in helping us improve the game and deliver the best possible experience to our players.

So don your armor, sharpen your sword, and dive back into the medieval world of Lust & Legends with Patch 1.6.1! Adventure awaits!

Happy gaming, and may your quests be filled with glory and triumph!