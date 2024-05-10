0.8.4.1.0510 Patch Notes

Adjustments:

1.Adjusted the overall output and consumption values of "Development Points."

2.Modified the initial summoning intervals for each identity.

3.Added transformation animations for the Swamp City signposts.

4.Added some interactive sound effects to certain interfaces.

5.Updated some quest prompt texts in the Hero's Inn.

Issue Fixes:

1.Fixed the issue where all adventurers could get stuck under certain conditions.

2.Fixed the issue where transformed buildings could not be recycled.

3.Refined unclear contents in the item drop descriptions.