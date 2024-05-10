 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

噗噗的冒险乐园 update for 10 May 2024

0.8.4.1.0510 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14323593 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 07:13:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments:
1.Adjusted the overall output and consumption values of "Development Points."
2.Modified the initial summoning intervals for each identity.
3.Added transformation animations for the Swamp City signposts.
4.Added some interactive sound effects to certain interfaces.
5.Updated some quest prompt texts in the Hero's Inn.

Issue Fixes:
1.Fixed the issue where all adventurers could get stuck under certain conditions.
2.Fixed the issue where transformed buildings could not be recycled.
3.Refined unclear contents in the item drop descriptions.

Changed files in this update

Windows steamglobal 噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitsteamchinaSimplified Chinese Depot 1683383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link