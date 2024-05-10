v1.0.0.7 Hot Fixes - 05/10/2024

Ⅰ. Summary

◆ Improvements and bug fixes have been implemented.

Ⅱ. Improvements

◌ The German localization for the game has been updated to distinguish between the terms "heal" and "revival."

Previously, both concepts were translated as "regeneration". Now, "Erholung" is used to specifically denote "revival."

III. Bug Fixes

◌ An issue preventing players from completing "Talisman Collector" achievement even after collecting all artifacts, including Heart of Kassertof and Liberated Heart of Kassertof in the final stage, has been resolved.

◌ Incorrect reward values displayed during several expedition nodes have been addressed in Portuguese localization.

◌ A bug causing the escort card's current HP information to be displayed incorrectly when Luminus joins the expedition deck has been fixed.

◌ The "Grim Scythe" artifact effect will now function correctly in all regions of the game.

◌ The skill cooldown information of Exclusive Imprint Skills no longer appears on the top of the skill UI when scrolling through hero card's detail window.