Version 1.0 is LIVE!

Today is the day. 1.0 is now live. If you haven't seen the new trailer, here it is:

I'm sleep-deprived and stressed, so I'm going to keep this brief this time. I'll post again next week once my nerves calm down. It's been a ton of work to get this game done. As in the most hours I've ever worked. I just really wanted to get the game done, and to make it the best I could.

It is now done (for now). I will fix bugs. Next week if they're not urgent, sooner if they are urgent. I will add a few more parts and probably more bonus vehicles, sooner than later. Beyond that, I'm taking it easy this summer, going a couple trips, and Alan and I will work on the console ports.

So this is it. Launch day. Sorry this is short, but you don't need to read about the game. You need to play it. I hope you have fun :)

Luke

(NOTE: Currently looking into an issue with AMD GPUs. Will get that fixed ASAP.)