Kirakira Slimes update for 10 May 2024

KIRAKIRA SLIMES EARLY ACCESS IS OUT NOW!

Build 14323494 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 17:09:31 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We did it, the Kirakira Slimes Early Access is officially available for you <3 ⋆✦ ⊹ ࣪ ˖ (๑ > ᴗ < ๑)

We are very happy to finally be able to release the first version of our game, and we can't wait for you all to try it out and give us your feedback.

During these weeks, we will be making updates and improvements regarding the local multiplayer version and the ranking system.

We have in mind to upload a roadmap, so you can be aware of how the early access will evolve compared to the idea of the final version of the game we have in mind, so stay tuned to our social networks and steam page.

Thanks for your support and see you next time.

