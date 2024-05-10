[0.5.0] Market

Share · View all patches · Build 14323469 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 06:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Introducing the latest addition: the In-Game Market. Seamlessly trade items with fellow players, easily creating offers from your inventory with a simple click. Dive into the world of player-to-player transactions and enhance your in-game trading experience. 🤝🪙

Details:

View available offers in the In-Game Market.

Create new offers with ease directly from your inventory.

Filter offers by item name, item category, or both for streamlined browsing.

Changes: