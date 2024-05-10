[0.5.0] Market

Introducing the latest addition: the In-Game Market. Seamlessly trade items with fellow players, easily creating offers from your inventory with a simple click. Dive into the world of player-to-player transactions and enhance your in-game trading experience. 🤝🪙
Details:
- View available offers in the In-Game Market.
- Create new offers with ease directly from your inventory.
- Filter offers by item name, item category, or both for streamlined browsing.
Changes:
- Added the market
- Added more mobs containing 1-3 monsters in each dimension
- Updated the shade of hover highlights
- Updated an item sprite
Changed files in this update