Rebornia update for 10 May 2024

[0.5.0] Market

Introducing the latest addition: the In-Game Market. Seamlessly trade items with fellow players, easily creating offers from your inventory with a simple click. Dive into the world of player-to-player transactions and enhance your in-game trading experience. 🤝🪙

Details:

  • View available offers in the In-Game Market.
  • Create new offers with ease directly from your inventory.
  • Filter offers by item name, item category, or both for streamlined browsing.

Changes:

  • Added the market
  • Added more mobs containing 1-3 monsters in each dimension
  • Updated the shade of hover highlights
  • Updated an item sprite

