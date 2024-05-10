Update 10: Combat Overhaul

Hey everyone! Update 10 is up on the main branch, notes are below but tldr: We've added weak point damage, floating damage numbers and reworked many of the weapons, abilities and ship stats to make for more dynamic combat.

Version 10.0 Notes:

Improvements

All ships now have weak point damage! Target natural vulnerabilities such as cockpits, bridges and exposed ship sections to do extra damage. Weak points appear as yellow portions in command view, you can inspect each ship in the Firing Range mode.

Added floating damage numbers and critical hit effects for striking weak points (can be disabled in gameplay options). Floating numbers will also appear for events that generate income for your team.

Torpedo overhaul: Torpedoes can now be intercepted by autocannon turrets and fighters! AI point defense turrets will engage them automatically, so you'll want to steer around enemy defenses before moving in for the kill. Primary Fire is a quick and nimble low damage variant, while the secondary fire is a slow but high damage nuclear warhead.

HUD Improvements: Boost bar and speed indicator have been moved to the bottom left, the primary fire indicator is now the center left bar and secondary fire is center right, the icons for your primary and secondary abilities are displayed just bellow the corresponding ammo bars.

Micro Jump has been reworked to function as a hold and release ability. A hologram of your ship will mark your estimated exit point and holding past your maximum jump range will cancel the jump.

New weapon and ability icons.

Improved collision sounds, increased the volume of most sound effects.

New loading screen tips system.

Balance Changes:

Tweaks to campaign difficulty, map layouts.

Major overhaul of ship weapons and abilities. virtually every ship has had its secondary ability improved or replaced with a new attack.

Freebee: Armor boost functions more like an iframe dodge now, with high damage reduction a short duration and quick recharge time.

Hornet: Secondary fire is now seeker missile.

Swordfish: Swapped ability for rocket pods. Improved speed and handling, reduced beam duration and increased charge speed for overall higher up time when you need it.

Dragon: Improved handling.

Talon has been reworked as a heavy bomber with dumbfire rockets and a secondary countermeasures system. Countermeasures disrupt the targeting of seeker missiles and detonate nearby enemy torpedoes, allowing you to support larger ships.

Boxer: Swapped secondary ability for a longer ranged power attack. Health increased, shotgun spread reduced.

Raven: Health increased. Reworked pulse laser HUD elements so that a full ammo bar good and an empty bar is bad like other weapons. Changed tooltips accordingly.

Tweaks to frigate speed and boost stats to reduce excessive kiting.

Paladin: Paladin: Increased primary rate of fire and reduced damage, secondary is now heavy quad cannon.

Cyclops: Changed flight model to 6 DOF strikecraft style.

Slingshot & Hydra: Reworked weapons, lower damage/high speed torpedo salvo primary, heavy damage nuclear torpedo secondary.

Revenant: Enabled manual control of turrets and moved broadside attack to secondary fire. Increased turret DPS and decreased its accuracy.

Hammerhead: Side turrets now auto anti-strikecraft, secondary is now heavy attack.

Paragon: Reduced turret DPS.

Titan: Secondary is now Micro Jump.

Fixes: