 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Living Remain update for 10 May 2024

Visual Enhancements and Quality of Life Adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 14322934 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release addresses some small issues and introduces some visual enhancements to the beginning of the game in several areas.

  • Reworked the dirt lot area by adding in much more detailed textures and geometry
  • Increased texture quality for various items and areas
  • Added volumetric lighting to the starting warehouse
  • Made hip holsters much more forgiving when placing or removing pistols
  • Increased the dead zone for thumb sticks to prevent unintentional walking

BEFORE

AFTER

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit The Days After Content Depot 594221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link