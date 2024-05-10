Visual Enhancements and Quality of Life Adjustments

This release addresses some small issues and introduces some visual enhancements to the beginning of the game in several areas.
- Reworked the dirt lot area by adding in much more detailed textures and geometry
- Increased texture quality for various items and areas
- Added volumetric lighting to the starting warehouse
- Made hip holsters much more forgiving when placing or removing pistols
- Increased the dead zone for thumb sticks to prevent unintentional walking
