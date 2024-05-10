Update 3.8

- x12 levels Expanded with new areas to explore
- x5 New pathways
- Reworked insanity mode
- Hid a monster during the underwater sequence
- You can now get soda from the vending machines
- There are more things you can interact with
- No clip camera mode added
- Fixed the do not press the button Achievement
- Bug Fixes
Instructions for no clip camera mode:
Hold down C B G keys for 3 seconds, use the WASD keys to fly around, shift to speed up, Ctrl to slow down, Q and E to go up and down, press SPACE to attach the camera back to the player.
Changed files in this update