Hello Plant Parents,

This is a small patch (version 240509.19) targeting a couple items discovered after the recent release.

Fixes

Green Storage Unit - You could pick up, but not place the unit anywhere.

- You could pick up, but not place the unit anywhere. Terrarium - You could store a terrarium into the greenhouse, but it did not show up when you clicked the greenhouse. Thankfully your terrariums are fine and will now appear when you click the greenhouse.

- You could store a terrarium into the greenhouse, but it did not show up when you clicked the greenhouse. Thankfully your terrariums are fine and will now appear when you click the greenhouse. Plants not showing up in greenhouse - Sometimes plants would not appear in the greenhouse pop-up after they had been placed there.

- Sometimes plants would not appear in the greenhouse pop-up after they had been placed there. Typo in Special Delivery achievement - An eagle-eyed eyed player (thanks Hawkmaid) pointed out a typo in the explanation text.

- An eagle-eyed eyed player (thanks Hawkmaid) pointed out a typo in the explanation text. Fixed the Trinity Shelf - It would boot one of the plants off when loading an apartment.

- It would boot one of the plants off when loading an apartment. Greenhouse - Adding the greenhouse to a storage unit would cause the storage unit to not display its proper contents when clicked.

Thanks again for all of your continued feedback. It helps us and your fellow players greatly. We get reports here on Steam and our Discord server. The Discord server is the best place to contact us, as we can have a nice conversation and dig deeper into your reports.