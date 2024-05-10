 Skip to content

Medieval Darkness Playtest update for 10 May 2024

Update notes for 5-9-24

Rebuilt Naughtwood. You can now go outside the gate!
New craft able stone weapons.
Events can now happen inside of Naughtwood.

