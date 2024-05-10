 Skip to content

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 10 May 2024

v8.7e

Share · View all patches · Build 14322149 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 03:09:05 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v8.7e - May 9th, 2024
-Improved the transitions of the new alternate music intros into the main tracks
-Bug Fix: Attempting to access the Language menu anywhere other than the title screen would softlock the game
-Bug Fix: In a Lv3 battle with Nova, Emerald's return had a longer than intended delay before attacking

