v8.7e - May 9th, 2024
-Improved the transitions of the new alternate music intros into the main tracks
-Bug Fix: Attempting to access the Language menu anywhere other than the title screen would softlock the game
-Bug Fix: In a Lv3 battle with Nova, Emerald's return had a longer than intended delay before attacking
The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 10 May 2024
v8.7e
v8.7e - May 9th, 2024
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update