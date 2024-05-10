Map, Monster, Boss Adjustment

Map:

Classification: Wilderness, Upgrade, Treasure Hunting, Spirit Stone.

Map increases the attribute of spirit stone explosion rate.

Forbidden Zone Monsters:

Changing from a Boss to an enhanced regular monster, without the Boss attribute, the Spirit Stone/Experience/Explosive Rate will be significantly reduced!!!

Increase the rate of top tier monsters in the restricted area.

Add a boss to the restricted area map, with random positions.

Add exclusive map for Lingshi:

Monsters are ordinary monsters.

The explosion rate of Lingshi is temporarily set at 200 times.

Equipment addition strength attribute:

When upgrading equipment, there is an attribute bonus (important), up to 1000!

Equipment dropped in simple mode does not increase strength.

Treasure Box Redemption:

Due to the high explosion rate of the simple mode treasure chest, it is difficult to exchange the treasure chest.

In simple mode, treasure chests can be exchanged for level less weapons with strength attributes in the urban area.

The required number of treasure chests is currently set relatively high, and adjustments will be made based on player feedback in the future.

Modify system encryption and management tools:

After the update, items cannot be exchanged or claimed with the old version

Weakening simple modes (defense, experience)!!!

Significantly increase BOSS explosion rate and weaken BOSS experience!!!

Strengthen degraded equipment: can be downgraded to level 1 at the lowest.

Level<target, anti damage ineffective.

The level exceeds too many, and the equipment cannot be upgraded.

Special map, monsters have a minimum Qi cultivation period.

Adjust the map reincarnation restrictions.

Discard items and destroy them directly.

Modify the equipment rating algorithm.

Optimization of pet skill training: Skills with CD<=100 milliseconds will be placed at the bottom.