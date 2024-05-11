The Dream Garden Update is Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 14322133 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy

This is a major update to Nekokami: Internship - The Dream Garden update!

The Dream Garden is a quiet sanctuary for Planetary Architects. In this secondary game mode, you can create your world peacefully, without objectives or mischievous cats or interruptions. You are the master of your dream, after all!



The mysterious Torii of the Dream Garden.

In Nekokami: Internship, you unlock more random Tiles for the Dream Garden by progressing in the main game mode - the Story Mode. In the full game, the Dream Garden will come with a wide array of options and have a unique system of progression.

Other changes in this major patch:

A Graphics option to remove visual effects that may cause dizziness

Further enhancement to the BGM system

Improvements in localizations

Nekokami, the full game, is approaching Early Access release as we continue to involve you, our player community in making the game the best experience possible. We thank you for your continuing support!