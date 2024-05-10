Kingdom Under Fire Update 10th May 2024

Kingdom Under Fire 1.408
-
System
- Resolved an issue where scrolling did not function when moving the mouse to the right and bottom edges of the screen in certain resolutions
- Resolved an issue where resources could become negative if they ran out while repairing a building
- Separated Family Mode from beta features. Beta features are now exclusively activated when specifically selected with .beta command
- Added functionality to select all of one type of production or tech buildings in RTS missions and skirmish mode by pressing Tab. Shift-Tab cycles backward. The camera does not move to the buildings' locations
-
Human Alliance
- When multiple Hodian sorceresses summon stone golems, the golems are now summoned at dispersed locations
- Increased the damage taken by melee attackers who interrupt Gernot's attack motion from behind from 75% to 90% of Gernot's attack power
- Increased the number of flames adhering to the ground when dragons execute ground attacks with their fire
-
Dark Legion
- When Richter activates Vampiric Kiss, the number of simultaneous targets affected now increases based on his level (Lv4:2, Lv8:3, Lv12:4, Lv16:5, Lv20:6). Targets are initially selected from enemy units, and if Richter's HP is low, neutral units and his own units (excluding allied units) can also be targeted. Depending on the number of targets affected, Richter's HP increases by (4,7,9,10,11,12) and the targets lose 1 HP each. However, Richter's summoned bats lose 3 HP each. Additionally, if Richter is on an ally's pentagram, the HP increase is limited to 4.
- Units eligible to be targeted by Vampiric Kiss now include all ground living units, including Dwarven Cannons and Richter's summoned bats. However, units that are invisible, affected by Black Plague or Poison, have less than 1/3 HP remaining, or are in the Holy Aura state are excluded. Heroes are also excluded
-
Common
- All ranged units and towers, including subheroes, now fires leading shots on moving targets. Accuracy is improved for indirect damage attacks such as Fire Arrows, Bomber Wings, Dragons, and Bone Dragons
- (Casual <- Beta) When workers attack behind stationary enemies, they now apply 100% increased attack power
- (Family <- Beta) The maximum population limit has been increased to 300
- (Family <- Beta) The number of workers repairing Guard posts and Towers is now limited to 5 at a time
Locus Game Chain
- Players can now click on a user's name in the lobby to view their match history with themselves
- In 1v1 multiplayer battles, the match history screen of both players is now automatically displayed to observers for the first 10 seconds
- Added the ability to write RPC logs between game chain nodes and the game (activate by adding saveRPCLog = 1 to kufmain.ini)
Changed files in this update