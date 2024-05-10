 Skip to content

Kill Me If You Can update for 10 May 2024

Patch 0.1.1

Patch 0.1.1 · Last edited 10 May 2024

  1. Improve visibility of total zombie bullet train

  2. Improve visibility of dropped items

  3. Add character screen lock mode
    When the character screen lock mode is activated, the screen is fixed to the character.

  • Activation method
    3.1 Keyboard key : F1 > On/Off
    3.2 Options window : Character screen lock mode > Checkbox On/Off

  1. Improve screen size and character control
    (When screen lock mode is deactivated: Holding the spacebar will make the screen follow the character)

  2. Miscellaneous bug fixes

