Patch 0.1.1

-
Improve visibility of total zombie bullet train
-
Improve visibility of dropped items
-
Add character screen lock mode
When the character screen lock mode is activated, the screen is fixed to the character.
- Activation method
3.1 Keyboard key : F1 > On/Off
3.2 Options window : Character screen lock mode > Checkbox On/Off
-
Improve screen size and character control
(When screen lock mode is deactivated: Holding the spacebar will make the screen follow the character)
-
Miscellaneous bug fixes
Changed files in this update