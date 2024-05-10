May Hotfix #3

Changes
- Catarella will become non-interactable instead of giving the quest in progress dialogue to avoid confusion
Fixes
- Fixed error when opening the Save/Load menu due to impossibly high total play time in save slot; save files with these values will have time progress reset to zero for safety
- Fixed error immediately after loading a save in which the player has collected a quest twice from Savannah F8 Pirates
- Fixed error when talking to Summer Solstice NPCs after planting only some event seeds
- Fixed becoming stuck in combat with a Matron trying to heal itself after being defeated on the first hit of a multi-hit attack
- Wolf’s upgraded War Scent ability should no longer be able to stack infinitely
- Fixed Lamia’s combat buffs adding way more HP than expected
