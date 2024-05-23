 Skip to content

PuzzMiX update for 23 May 2024

PuzzMiX has been updated to Ver 1.1.2!

(Updated May 24, 2024)
Ver 1.1.2

・An issue where the game would not save when recording a new monthly high score has been fixed.

