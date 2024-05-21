 Skip to content

System Shock update for 21 May 2024

Patch 1.2.18898

21 May 2024

SHODAN continues to evovle!

Fixed:
  • Looking around in Cyberspace has improved on when using gamepad controls,
  • Fixed scaling of buttons in software hotbar list,
  • Added dedicated gamepad icons to support different Options Button icon.

Thanks again to all insects who throw themselves at the alter of Shodan. Your support and helps us reach the vision we've always had for this classic game. Enjoy your improved experience within the warrens of Citadel Station.

  • Your System Shock Team

