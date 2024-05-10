The Steam achievement feature for Self Defense Dojo is officially live! After a period of testing, the achievements that players care about have been released. Players, please strive to achieve achievements in the game!
Self Defense Dojo update for 10 May 2024
Achievement feature is now online
Patchnotes via Steam Community
