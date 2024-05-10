 Skip to content

Self Defense Dojo update for 10 May 2024

Achievement feature is now online

Share · View all patches · Build 14321895 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 02:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Steam achievement feature for Self Defense Dojo is officially live! After a period of testing, the achievements that players care about have been released. Players, please strive to achieve achievements in the game!

