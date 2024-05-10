OneMoreNight Update

The following functions have been improved.ːsteamhappyː
1- Fixed the problem that caused the horse to move its head strangely when summoned.
2- I fixed the problem, which caused when you got off the horse it kept running, if you got off the horse running
3- Summon the horse, now displays a visual effect with audio.
4- When you get on the horse, any weapon you have will self-unequip.
5- Hearthstone was added, now with the key (7) you will be able to quickly teleport to the ship
Join me on the Official Discord Server - OneMoreNight Discord
New enemies will land on (OneMoreNight) soon, and much more.
Thank you for your patience and support towards (OneMoreNight). Att: MikiGames.
Changed files in this update