OneMoreNight Update

Build 14321889 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 02:09:18 UTC

The following functions have been improved.ːsteamhappyː

1- Fixed the problem that caused the horse to move its head strangely when summoned.

2- I fixed the problem, which caused when you got off the horse it kept running, if you got off the horse running

3- Summon the horse, now displays a visual effect with audio.

4- When you get on the horse, any weapon you have will self-unequip.

5- Hearthstone was added, now with the key (7) you will be able to quickly teleport to the ship

New enemies will land on (OneMoreNight) soon, and much more.

Thank you for your patience and support towards (OneMoreNight). Att: MikiGames.