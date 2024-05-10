 Skip to content

Cards We're Dealt Prologue update for 10 May 2024

Cards We're Dealt 1.0.3.6

Last edited 10 May 2024 – 02:09:15 UTC

Cards We're Dealt 1.0.3.6 🃏

Cards We're Dealt is now owned by my new company, Tiny Shiny Things.
More to come on what this means.
For now, enjoy some updates.

  • Fixed UI on widescreen resolutions
  • All cards size increased by 1.5x to make easier to spot and grab
  • New Object highlight effect (easier on the eyes and more clear)
  • Improved layout for current hand UI so icons don't cover each other
  • Fixed Camera movement while paused
  • Fixed Camera movement becoming unlinked from frame rate
  • Pop UI lowered to not cover Compass UI on top of screen
  • Discard cards prompt has been added to the cards screen (TAB)
  • Added Particle effect to keycards making them more identifiable
  • New Tiny Shiny Things LLC splash screen
  • Fixed crash on game close or exit

Love you. Appreciate everyone's patience.
Thanks for playing,

Cole

