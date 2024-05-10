Cards We're Dealt 1.0.3.6 🃏
Cards We're Dealt is now owned by my new company, Tiny Shiny Things.
More to come on what this means.
For now, enjoy some updates.
- Fixed UI on widescreen resolutions
- All cards size increased by 1.5x to make easier to spot and grab
- New Object highlight effect (easier on the eyes and more clear)
- Improved layout for current hand UI so icons don't cover each other
- Fixed Camera movement while paused
- Fixed Camera movement becoming unlinked from frame rate
- Pop UI lowered to not cover Compass UI on top of screen
- Discard cards prompt has been added to the cards screen (TAB)
- Added Particle effect to keycards making them more identifiable
- New Tiny Shiny Things LLC splash screen
- Fixed crash on game close or exit
Love you. Appreciate everyone's patience.
Thanks for playing,
Cole
Changed files in this update